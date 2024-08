Claudio Castagnoli defeated Volador Jr to win the International Grand Prix CMLL 2024.

OMFG CLAUDIO DID IT!!! Claudio has won the #GrandPrixCMLL lastly eliminating Voldaor Jr. He left him to get stretchered out but that’s a massive win for Claudio & one of my favorite matches of the year. People should try to seek out #CMLL pic.twitter.com/bJozC1lTbz

— Juan RC (@elclass_king) August 24, 2024