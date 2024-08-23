8/23/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Arlington, Texas. They are joined by Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett for the opening match.

—

Match 1 – Trios Tag Team Match

Brian Cage, Johnny TV, and The Beast Mortos (w/Taya Valkyrie) vs. The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Tomohiro Ishii)

O’Reilly starts the match with Johnny and Johnny takes him down. O’Reilly comes back with a side-headlock, but Johnny drops him with a shoulder tackle. O’Reilly comes back with a knee lift to the midsection and tags in Ishii. Ishii and O’Reilly double-team Johnny, and then Cage comes in and gets dropped with a double shoulder tackle. Johnny tags Mortos in, and Mortos exchanges shoulder tackles with Ishii. They exchange elbow strikes and headbutts, and then finally knock each other down with shoulder tackles. Cage and Briscoe tag in and Cage delivers a few shots. Briscoe comes back with a kick to the midsection, and then he and O’Reilly double-team Cage. O’Reilly delivers knee strikes and kicks to Cage and then locks in a sleeper on Cage’s shoulders. Cage gets free and slams O’Reilly down, and then Johnny tags in and gets a two count.

Johnny delivers a few forearm shots, and then Mortos tags in. Mortos delivers a shot to O’Reilly, and then he and Johnny double-team O’Reilly for a bit. Mortos goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out. Mortos delivers elbow strikes and tags in Cage. Cage delivers a shot to O’Reilly and wraps his arm around the top rope. Cage delivers a forearm shot and drives his shoulder into O’Reilly’s midsection. Cage slams O’Reilly into the opposite corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Johnny delivers kicks to O’Reilly and Briscoe, and then delivers a shot to Ishii. Ishii isn’t fazed, and then O’Reilly takes Johnny down and tags in Ishii. Mortos tags in, as well, and he and Ishii exchange shots. Ishii shoves Mortos into Cage and drops Mortos with a vertical suplex. Ishii also drops Cage with a vertical suplex, and then knocks Johnny to the floor with a forearm shot. Cage delivers an uppercut and an enzuigiri to Ishii in the corner, and then Mortos drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Cage tags back in, but Ishii causes him and Mortos to drop each other with clotheslines. Ishii suplexes Johnny and tags in Briscoe. Briscoe delivers shots to Johnny and Cage, and then kicks Mortos to the floor. Briscoe delivers an enzuigiri to Cage, and then slams Johnny down. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller on Johnny, but Cage cuts him off and slams him with a Flatliner.

O’Reilly delivers a knee to Cage, and Mortos drops O’Reilly with a Samoan Drop. Ishii takes Mortos down, and then Johnny takes Ishii down. Briscoe sends Johnny to the outside with a dropkick and tries to leap off a chair, but Valkyrie steals the chair. Briscoe delivers a shot to Cage, and then Ishii and O’Reilly double-team Cage. Mortos and Johnny take Ishii and O’Reilly out with dives, and then Briscoe takes Johnny out with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Briscoe goes up top, but Valkyrie distracts him and Johnny delivers a few shots. Briscoe knocks Johnny down with a shot, and then O’Reilly tags in. O’Reilly and Ishii drop Johnny with the High-Low, and then O’Reilly submits Johnny with the arm-bar.

Winners: The Conglomeration

—

O’Reilly joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. Fuego Del Sol

Strong stomps Fuego down and then takes him to the corner to deliver chops. Fuego comes back with a back-slide for a two count, but Strong immediately slams him back down. Strong delivers a back-breaker and follows with a back suplex. Strong delivers a few more shots and follows with a suplex. Strong goes for the cover, but Fuego kicks out. Strong picks Fuego up, but Fuego counters with a roll-up for a two count. Strong comes back with more shots, but Fuego kicks him in the face. Fuego delivers an enzuigiri and rolls Strong up for another two count. Strong comes back with a chop, but Fuego delivers a series of kicks and drops Strong with a springboard moonsault. Fuego goes up top, but Strong cuts him off with an enzuigiri, Strong delivers a back-breaker over the top turnbuckle, and then delivers End of Heartache for the pin fall.

Winner: Roderick Strong

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Mina Shirakawa vs. Robyn Renegade

Shirakawa delivers a few quick strikes, and then trips Renegade up. Renegade gets a quick one count, but Shirakawa comes back and delivers a Russian leg-sweep. Shirakawa delivers a shot to Renegade’s knee and follows with another quick shot. Shirakawa stomps on the back of Renegade’s legs and delivers a forearm shot. Shirakawa delivers an enzuigiri and goes for the cover, but Renegade kicks out. Renegade comes back and takes Shirakawa down,a nd then whips her into the corner. Renegade delivers a running knee strike, and then stomps Shirakawa down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Renegade delivers a a knee lift to Shirakawa. Renegade kicks Shirakawa in the back of the head and goes for the cover, but Shirakawa kicks out. Shirakawa comes back with a dragon-screw leg-whip, and then goes for a Figure Four, but Renegade gets to the ropes. Renegade comes back with a throat shot and drops Shirakawa with a lariat. Renegade picks Shirakawa up, but Shirakawa rolls through and submits Renegade with the Figure Four.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

—

Lexy Nair interviews Hikaru Shida. Nair brings up Shida losing to Mercedes Mone, but Shida says she had Mone beat before Kamille got involved. Shida says she walked into Wimbley last year as the World Champion, and she will be the World Champion again. Shida says she will not be an afterthought and is the ace of the women’s division. Shida says maybe it’s time to show everyone what that means.

—

Match 4 – Tag Team Match

Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) vs. Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson) (w/Jacked Jameson)

Kaun starts the match with Bronson and backs him into the corner. Bronson turns it around and delivers right hands to Kaun. Kaun turns it around and delivers chops to Bronson in the corner. Bronson comes back and sends Kaun into the corner, and then follows with corner clotheslines and right hands. Bronson runs the ropes, but Kaun drops him with a clothesline. Boulder tags in, as does Liona. They run into each other with clotheslines and Boulder gains the advantage. Liona comes back with a throat punch, and then they exchange clotheslines again. Boulder finally drops Liona with a leaping clothesline, but Liona comes back with a Samoan Drop. Bronson tags back in and Liona drops him with a back body drop. Kaun tags in and dropkicks Boulder into the corner. Liona and Kaun double-team Bronson in the corner, and then slam him down for Kaun to make the pin fall.

Winners: Gates of Agony

—

A video package airs for the trio if Lio Rush and Top Flight. They will take on Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta on tomorrow night’s Collision, where the winners will advance to the London Ladders Match at All In.

—

Match 5 – Tag Team Match

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) (w/Erica Leigh) vs. The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) (w/Dustin Rhodes)

Magnum and Ross start the match with a lock-up. Magnum takes Ross down, and then drops him with a shoulder tackle. Ross comes back with a dropkick, and then Floyd and Marshall tag in. Floyd delivers a shot and follows with a scoop slam. Marshall comes back with a scoop slam of his own, and then follows with a few more. Ross tags in and Marshall drops Floyd with a dropkick. The Von Erichs send Magnum to the floor with a double dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Floyd has Ross grounded on the mat. Ross counters with elbows to the midsection, but Floyd delivers a double ax-handle. Floyd goes for a leg drop, but Ross dodges it. Magnum tags in, but Ross goes for a roll-up. Floyd makes the tag back in, but Ross comes down onto him for a two count. Magnum tags back in and delivers a chop to Ross. Floyd tags in again as Ross goes for the cover on Magnum, and stomps Ross in the back. Ross delivers body shots to Floyd, but Floyd comes back with a headbutt and a right hand. The Outrunners try to double-team Ross, but Ross drops Floyd with a dropkick and sends Magnum to the floor. Ross makes the tag to Marshall, who delivers shots to Floyd and Magnum. Marshall delivers right hands and corner clotheslines, but Magnum kicks him in the face. Marshall kicks Magnum to the floor, and then cannonballs Floyd in the corner.

Marshall connects with a moonsault press and goes for the Claw, but Magnum interrupts. Ross puts the Claw on Magnum, and then Marshall puts the Claw on Floyd and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Von Erichs

-After the match, The Undisputed Kingdom distract Rhodes and the Von Erichs, and then Gates of Agony attack them from behind. The Kingdom and GOA attack Rhodes and the Von Erichs in the ring, but Sammy Guevara and The Conglomeration rush the ring to make the save as the show comes to a close.

