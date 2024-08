BREAKING: As revealed on today’s @ChrisVanVliet podcast, the iconic Mauro Ranallo is officially the Voice of #MAPLELEAFPRO! Read more: https://t.co/tc9h9DL108 pic.twitter.com/DIv9XTqcvq — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) August 22, 2024

Scott D’Amore says former NXT & WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo has agreed to become the voice of his rebooted Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion.

(Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

