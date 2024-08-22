Jade Cargill encourages fans to be patient

Recently, Jade Cargill spoke with Alistair McGeorge for Metro UK. During the interview, Cargill asked her fans to be patient about her rise in WWE.

“Be patient. Because you know what? Regardless of if you give it to them, or if you don’t give it to them, there’s going to be people talking anyway. But overall, the perception and what I see on my social media is so much love and so much appreciation. And just for me to be in three years, three and some change, to be ranked amongst top women who’ve been doing this for 10, 15, years? That says something. So I’m just excited to be here, and I’m excited to keep the ball rolling.”

