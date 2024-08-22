CW Network expands its reach ahead of NXT debut

The CW issued the following press release announcing that it has added several new affiliates across the United States that will carry the network’s primetime entertainment, live sports, and special events beginning this fall. This is roughly the same time that WWE NXT will debut on The CW. Full details can be found below.

Five Stations Will Carry CW’s Primetime Entertainment, Live Sports, and Special Event Programming Beginning in September and October

August 22, 2024 07:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that its owned and operated television stations in Augusta, Georgia (WJBF-D3 DMA #110); Monroe, Louisiana (KARD-D2 DMA #142); Wichita Falls, Texas (KFDX-D3 DMA #149); Terre Haute, Indiana (WTWO-D2 DMA #159); and Utica, New York (WFXV-D2 DMA #171), will become affiliates of The CW Network. All five local stations will begin carrying the network’s primetime entertainment, live sports, and special event programming beginning in September and October.

“The addition of these affiliates will bring the number of Nexstar- and partner-owned CW stations to 54, covering more than 45% of U.S. TV Households,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “As The CW’s #1 affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to be airing the network’s programming on these stations this fall, especially with NASCAR Xfinity series racing and the WWE’s NXT joining a very robust lineup of sports programming, including LIV Golf and ACC college football and basketball, and PAC 12 football. Adding The CW’s programming to these stations will offer advertisers a variety of new linear and digital opportunities to reach millions of viewers.”

The CW is available in 100% of U.S. households, delivering primetime entertainment programming and 500 hours per year of sports programming. The free, ad-supported CW App is widely available on all major platforms. The CW App is home to The CW’s primetime programming, live streaming of LIV Golf tournaments, and a library of entertaining film and television content.

