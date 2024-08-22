8/19/24 WWE Raw Viewership

WWE Raw this week suffered against night one of the Democratic National Convention, with the show doing 1,641,000 viewers, down a quarter of a million viewers from the previous week.

There are no hourly numbers available as of press time.

The show had an average 0.50 rating in 18-49, down 0.13 from last week and it was the lowest since June 10. Raw was #2 on the top 50 cable chart for the night behind CNN and its coverage of the DNC.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

