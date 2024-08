Updated card for NXT No Mercy

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Official Match Cards:

1. Ethan Page (C) vs Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship.

2. Roxanne Perez (C) vs Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship.

3. Oba Femi (c) vs Tony D for the NXT North American Championship.

4. Chase U (c) vs Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

