Update on the Hulk Hogan Biopic Movie, match announced for AEW Collision

– Chris Hemsworth Hulk Hogan Biopic Movie has been Scrapped…

Joker director Todd Phillips originally set to helm the piece. However, during a recent interview with Variety ahead of the release of Joker: Folie à Deux, Phillips confirmed that the project was dead, saying: “I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me.”

– Set for this upcoming Collision

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

