Quick preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite
It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TBS from Cardiff, Wales, with the AEW All In: London 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 21 episode:
* Big Bill vs. HOOK
* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face
* Chris Jericho vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington
* AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya
* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Final Showdown (moderated by Nigel McGuinness): Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland
TONIGHT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Our first ever AEW TV in the UK
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@DarbyAllin/@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs
TNT Champion @boy_myth_legend/@AEW World Tag Team Champions @youngbucks
Before their battles @wembleystadium Sunday,
Darby/FTR fight the Elite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/iKEtog238O
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 21, 2024
