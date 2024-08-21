Parker Boudreaux headed to Japan, Bully Ray says CM Punk is not a cancer

– Just announced:

IT’S OFFICIAL !! I will be wrestling in Japan this year for @LIDET_ENT #THEBFD pic.twitter.com/qoq891ZUYt — PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) August 21, 2024

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the question of whether or not CM Punk is a cancer to wrestling locker rooms…

“There is a lot to dissect there. The word that jumps out at me is cancer. Cuz, that is a very very harsh word. Is CM Punk a cancer in wrestling, in wrestling locker rooms? I can only go of what I know of the guy. So, with Punk, I go by my own interaction with him. I go by his demeanor. His tone, his inflection, how I see him act with other people. And then I also compare that person to myself and my perception out there.

“Do I think CM Punk is a cancer in a pro wrestling locker room? Absolutely not. CM Punk is a guy who is passionate about the professional wrestling business. He’s passionate about what he does. He is direct, he is intense, he knows what he brings to the table. And he expects you to bring something to the table too.”

(quote: WrestleZone.com)

