NXT title match set for No Mercy

– Ethan Page defends the NXT Championship against Joe Hendry at NXT “No Mercy” on September 1 in Denver.

Do you believe? Ethan Page will defend his #WWENXT Championship against Joe Hendry at #NXTNoMercy! ️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/KX88fiYUNr pic.twitter.com/nuieITqcTc — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 21, 2024

