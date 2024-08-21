Mercedes Moné promises ‘disruption to the business of women’s wrestling’

Mercedes Moné promises another disruption to the business of women’s wrestling is coming.

“Britt, me, and the rest of the girls are just getting started. Yes, Charlotte, Bayley, Becky, and I led phase 1 of the women’s revolution. We disrupted the business in the best and most necessary way. But with me coming here [in AEW], I promise that another disruption to the business of women’s wrestling is coming.

Phase 2 is just getting started. On that note, there are 3 women’s matches at All In [this Sunday]. THREE. When ‘Mania was 1 night, how many women’s matches were there? Not 3. Moreover, when the guys’ matches went too long in WWE, it was the women’s matches that got cut for time.”

(via Mercedes’ ‘Moné Mag’)

