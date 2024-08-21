Jericho: “Why would I want to retire?”

During an interview with The Daily Star, Chris Jericho commented on his future in the wrestling business…

“Sting at 64 retired and everybody is different. To me, when the ‘please retire’ chants were going, I was laughing because I have zero intentions of that. I’ve got a six-pack, I can do a moonsault, and I know exactly what I’m doing in the ring. I know how to write storylines. I like the company I work for. I like my boss. I like the guys and girls in the company. Why would I want to retire? What’s the point because someone told me to? F**k off.

I remember the (Rolling) Stones in ’89, when they did the Steel Wheels Tour, they were calling it the Steel Wheelchair Tour. ‘The Stones are too old. The Stones should retire.’ I just saw The Stones two months ago and they were amazing. They didn’t care. You retire when you know it’s time and it’s right. It’s not the right time right now. I say it all the time, I know as long as I know I can still have the best match of the night, nt every night but I can still do it. I’m going to stay as long as I can still continue to have good ideas and feel motivated and passionate I’m gonna stay. God willing, I physically don’t have any issues, and I don’t, which is amazing after 33 years. I think that’s another reason why people are mad because I’ve never had to take any extended time off for that, so you know what’s the hassle? Age is just a number. If you saw me walk down the street, I don’t think too many people go, ‘That guy’s 53 years old.’ I don’t you know, some might, but I think you know show business is part of it. You got to look the part, and I still look like Chris Jericho and act like Chris Jericho and work like Chris Jericho, so until that moment where I feel like ‘okay, this needs to stop,’ I’ve got no intentions of it. There is no time limit. It could be this week. It could be five years from now. I don’t know. I just know that, as of this moment, I’m having a great time. I love going to work. I love contributing. There is no reason to stop doing that.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

