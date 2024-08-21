8/21/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Cardiff, Wales, while Tony Schiavone is in the ring. Schiavone introduces Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Mercedes Mone, who is with Kamille.

Schiavone reminds them that they have agreed to no physicality tonight during the contract signing. Mone says she is the future while Bake is the past, and then Baker says when she thinks of the past she thinks of All In last year when Mone hobbled into the stadium to watch her perform. Mone says she is the best thing going in AEW, and then Baker responds and says she used to look up to Mone and hopes that the woman who Mone used to be shows up at All In because that is who she wants to beat. Baker says she agreed to not hit Mone, but then hits Kamille with the microphone. Kamille falls onto Mone, and then Baker leaps off the table with a cr0ss-body and sends them both out of the ring. Baker holds the AEW TBS title in the air as Mone and Kamille stare at her from the ramp.

Renee Paquette interviews Chris Jericho, who is with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Jericho says Tommy Billington has no right to call himself the Dynamite Kid, even if he is related. Jericho says Billington hasn’t even earned the right to be on Dynamite, but he has a chance to prove himself. Jericho says he hopes Hook is watching, because he will do to Hook seven-fold what he does to Billington tonight.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Chris Jericho (w/Big Bill and Bryan Keith) vs. Tommy Billington

They exchange arm-drags and then lock up. Jericho applies a wrist-lock, but Billington counters into a side headlock. They exchange shoulder tackles, and Billington eventually drops Jericho. Billington delivers a scoop slam and follows with a dropkick. Billington slams Jericho into the barricade and follows with a right hand. Billington gets Jericho back into the ring, but Keith and Bill attack Billington on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Billington delivers a few shots to Jericho, and then they drop each other with cross-bodies. They exchange shots and Billington delivers a dropkick. Billington follows with a scoop slam and goes for another dropkick, but Jericho holds onto the ropes and connects with the Lionsault for a two count. Jericho chops Billington in the corner and sends him across, but Billington comes back with a German suplex for a two count. Jericho trips Billington up and applies the Walls of Jericho, but Billington gets to the ropes. Billington comes back with a kick to the midsection and follows with a snap suplex. Billington delivers a Tombstone Piledriver and goes up top. Billington dives onto Keith on the outside, and then sends Bill into the barricade. Billington goes up top again, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Jericho grabs a microphone and says if Hook was here he would rip him apart branch by branch by branch. Hook’s music hits and he gets in Jericho’s face when he hits the ring. Bill attacks Hook from behind, and then drops him with a chokeslam as Jericho, Bill, and Keith stand over him.

Match 2 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya (w/Harley Cameron)

They lock up and Storm drops Saraya with an arm-drag. They lock up again, and Storm does it again. Saraya comes back and takes Storm down, but Storm counters with a roll-up for a two count. Saraya kicks Storm in the midsection, but Storm comes back with a quick roll-up of her own. Saraya gets another two count, and they stand at a stalemate. Saraya ducks to the floor, but then pulls Storm through the middle rope and delivers knee strikes. Saraya sends Storm to the floor, and Cameron slams her into the barricade. Saraya drops Storm with a cannonball from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Storm delivers a few right hands and follows with a DDT. Storm delivers a fisherman’s suplex and goes for the cover, but Saraya kicks out at two. Saraya comes back with the Knight Cap and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Saraya takes Storm to the corner and delivers a flipping powerbomb. Saraya follows with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Storm grabs the bottom rope at the two count. Storm comes back with a Sky High for a two count, and then Cameron gets on the apron. Cameron swings at Storm, but Storm ducks and then kisses Cameron. Storm causes Saraya to knock Cameron to the floor, and then kisses Saraya before delivering Storm Zero for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

-After the match, Mariah May gets into the ring and hits Storm in the head with the shoe. May kisses Storm on the head and mocks her in the ring before grabbing the shoe and walking up the ramp.

Renee interviews The Conglomeration and Willow Nightingale. Mark Briscoe says their word of the day is proliferation and they have proliferated overseas for All In. Briscoe says Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii will take care of business on Sunday, while he, Kyle O’Reilly, and Orange Cassidy are in the Casino Gauntlet. They then challenge the Undisputed Kingdom to a match on Collision. They all leave, except Cassidy, who talks a bit with Renee.

Will Ospreay makes his way to the ring, which is surrounded by security. As the crowd cheers for him, the AEW American Champion, MJF, makes his way to the ring. Ospreay says it is rare for an Englishman to be this loved in Wales and says he has wrestled all over the country so everyone has seen his journey. Ospreay says Sunday at All In is all about cleaning up the mess that MJF has made.

MJF says people have always chanted his name twice as loud as they have chanted Ospreay’s, and he didn’t have to be a cute, little flip-merchant to get the job done. MJF says he came back early from injury because he was asked by the top brass to clean up the mess that was made while he was out injured. Ospreay calls MJF a bellend and says everyone heard about this guy in pro wrestling, but they just laughed when they saw him as World Champion. Ospreay says no one talked about the great clash between MJF and Adam Cole at All In last year, and says Tony Khan personally called him to come to AEW. Ospreay says Khan begged him to put on a great wrestling match because he couldn’t rely on MJF to do it. Ospreay says everyone needs a bit of entertainment like MJF provides, but they are meant to be the alternative. Ospreay says he is not only going to restore the International title, but also restore the feeling of AEW because he is the feeling.

MJF says of all the trash that he just said, he said one thing that was true: he doesn’t care about catering to the people. MJF says the only thing that matters is winning, which is what Americans do best. MJF says he actually believed Khan when he told him the company would be safe in Ospreay’s hands. MJF asks Ospreay who the hell he is, and then says everyone knows who MJF is. MJF says everyone unanimously agrees that he is the best professional wrestler on the Earth, and asks Ospreay who told him he is the best. MJF says the people know nothing about professional wrestling, and he knows it’s true because they like Ospreay’s matches. MJF says Ospreay can be the feeling all he wants, because Friedman is the facts.

MJF says he is the youngest and longest-reigning AEW World Champion of all time, he headlined the biggest show of all time, and will always be first place. MJF says he hails from the greatest country on Earth, and Ospreay only has one move that can beat him and isn’t main enough to use it. MJF tells Ospreay he and his fans can feel all they want, because facts do not care about feelings. Ospreay says facts can be re-written, but feelings are real. Ospreay says MJF has never inspired anyone to become a professional wrestler, but if you ask people in Britain, New Zealand, Japan, and the United States who is the best, they will all say Ospreay. Ospreay says he can’t lose, and he knows MJF doesn’t like him because it took him four years to get over with the people, while it only took him four beats of his music.

MJF yells at Ospreay and says the people loved him before Ospreay showed up. MJF says he can never be like Ospreay because Ospreay is a great man outside of the ring and a great wrestler inside it, but he did get to spend some time with Ospreay’s wife and kid, which he is raising as his own, before the show. MJF says he has a feeling that after their conversation, the next kid Ospreay’s wife has won’t be Ospreay’s either. Ospreay asks Schiavone if he has Khan in his ear right now, and Schiavone says yes. Ospreay asks how much the fine is if he punches MJF in the face, and the answer is 100,000 pounds. Ospreay says it’s worth it and attacks MJF.

Security rushes the ring to separate them, but MJF comes back and hits Ospreay with the Dynamite diamond ring as security is pulling him back. MJF delivers more shots to Ospreay, who is busted open now, and then delivers a brain buster. MJF makes the cover and makes a mock three count. MJF holds the title in the air, and then goes for a Tiger Driver, but security gets back into the ring and backs MJF into the corner. MJF leaves the ring and backs up the ramp as Christopher Daniels checks on Ospreay.

Renee interviews Adam Page. Page says he did what he had to do recently, and then says he is in the Casino Gauntlet this Sunday. Evil Uno walks by, and Page stops him. Page asks Uno if he has heard of the match and of anyone in it. Uno says he just talked to Christopher Daniels and he is in it. Page hits him in the neck with a chair and says he will make anyone’s dreams go up in smoke before walking away.

Match 3 – AEW Continental Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

They lock up and back into the ropes, and then have a clean break. They lock up again, and back into the ropes again. They have another clean break. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, and then Castagnoli goes for the Neutralizer, but they both counter out of the moves and stand at a stalemate. Castagnoli delivers a few uppercuts, but Okada runs the ropes and drops Castagnoli with a back elbow as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli drops Okada with a vertical suplex. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts in the corner and goes for the Giant Swing, but Okada kicks him away and rolls to the floor. Castagnoli follows and delivers an uppercut against the barricade. Castagnoli gets Okada back into the ring and drops an elbow for a two count. They exchange elbow strikes and Castagnoli gains the advantage with three straight shots. Okada comes back with a kick to the midsection and drops Castagnoli with a DDT. Okada delivers a leaping hip attack in the corner and slams Castagnoli down for a two count. Okada goes for the Tombstone, but Castagnoli counters out and delivers an uppercut. Okada kicks Castagnoli in the face, but Castagnoli clotheslines him to the floor. Okada goes for an elbow strike, but Okada slams him into the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli goes for the Neutralizer, but transitions into a gut-wrench slam. Castagnoli connects with a running stomp and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out. Castagnoli goes up top, but Okada dropkicks him to the floor. Okada gets Castagnoli back into the ring and delivers a scoop slam. Okada goes up top, but Castagnoli cuts him off with an uppercut. Castagnoli delivers another one and climbs up. Castagnoli goes for a superplex, but Okada gets free and delivers a few shots. Castagnoli comes back with a few shots, but Okada delivers a headbutt to send Castagnoli down. Okada follows with a dropkick and another scoop slam. Okada delivers an elbow drop and taunts Castagnoli, but Castagnoli drops him down and delivers the Giant Swing. Castagnoli comes off the ropes, but Okada counters with a dropkick.

Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Castagnoli counters with a springboard uppercut. Castagnoli goes for the Neutralizer, but Okada counters and slams Castagnoli down. Okada gets a back-slide for a two count, and then Castagnoli delivers a pop-up uppercut. Okada falls to the apron, but Castagnoli pulls him back in and delivers a double stomp. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. Castagnoli grabs Okada again, but the bell rings.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

-After the match, The Young Bucks and Jack Perry come to the ring. They say that match was awesome and then ask the crowd if they want to see it for five more minutes. The crowd cheers for that, but Matthew Jackson says that’s not going to happen tonight. Matthew says the contract said Okada had to wrestle for 20 minutes, not 25, and they are sticklers for the rules. Matthew tells Castagnoli it was a great effort and tells him maybe next time. Matthew asks Castagnoli to leave the ring before they have to physically remove him. Castagnoli puts his mouthguard back in, and then Darby Allin and FTR make their entrances to even the sides.

Match 4 – Trios Tag Team Match

Darby Allin and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Elite (Jack Perry, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson)

All eight guys brawl around the ring, and then the referee calls for the bell. Castagnoli and Okada brawl by the entrance ramp, and then Harwood and Perry get into the ring. Harwood delivers chops in the corners. The match breaks down again with everyone dropping everyone else with moves on the outside. Allin gets Nicholas into the ring, but Matthew cuts him off and the Bucks double-team Allin on the outside. Matthew gets Allin back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin and Perry are in the ring. Allin makes a tag to Harwood, who delivers shots to Perry and the Bucks. Harwood sends the Bucks to the outside and suplexes Perry a few times. Harwood kicks Matthew in the face, and then drops Perry with a brain buster for a two count. Harwood tags in and FTR go for the Shatter Machine, but Perry counters with a knee strike to Harwood. Wheeler slams Perry down, and then delivers an uppercut to Matthew and a clothesline to Nicholas. Perry comes back and gets a back-slide on Wheeler for a two count after the Bucks deliver a double superkick. The Bucks go for the EVP Trigger, but Wheeler ducks and slams Nicholas down. The match breaks down once more, and then Allin and FTR apply a triple Scorpion Death Lock to The Elite. The Elite make it to the ropes and try to leave the match, but Allin and FTR stop them.

Matthew gets put up top, but Nicholas comes in with superkicks. Allin drops Nicholas with a Code Red, and then Perry drops Allin with a Scorpion Death Drop. Perry goes for a running knee strike, but Allin ducks and FTR drop Perry with the Shatter Machine. Allin officially tags in, and then FTR drop Matthew to the mat and connect with moves from the top. Allin follows with the Coffin Drop and get the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin and FTR

-After the match, the Elite leave through the crowd as Allin and FTR follow them to the barricade. The Acclaimed’s music hits and they come to the ramp. Max Caster talks about how neither FTR nor the Bucks have been able to beat them and it’s time to nut up or shut up. Anthony Bowens says they have nothing left to prove and say FTR and the Bucks cannot beat them. Bowens says they are going to fight until they are the AEW World Tag Team Champions, because everyone loves the Acclaimed.

Renee interviews Ospreay backstage. Bryan Danielson walks up and tells Ospreay to look at him. Danielson tells Ospreay to do it and to mean it before walking away.

