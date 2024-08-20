Khan on bringing AEW to Las Vegas Sphere, Glenn Jacobs thanks DDP Yoga, JR note

– Tony Khan (via the LeBatardShow) on potentially bringing AEW to the Las Vegas Sphere: “Have had some conversations about that, but I think it’s a long, long way away. There is a long line to get into The Sphere.”

– Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) says they’re doing too many flips and flops in AEW: “Are they doing too many flips and flops for my taste? Yeah they are. Tbh with you they sure are.”

