Khan on bringing AEW to Las Vegas Sphere, Glenn Jacobs thanks DDP Yoga, JR note

Aug 20, 2024

Tony Khan (via the LeBatardShow) on potentially bringing AEW to the Las Vegas Sphere: “Have had some conversations about that, but I think it’s a long, long way away. There is a long line to get into The Sphere.”

Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) says they’re doing too many flips and flops in AEW: “Are they doing too many flips and flops for my taste? Yeah they are. Tbh with you they sure are.”

– Via X:

