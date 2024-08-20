8/16/24 AEW Rampage Viewership

Aug 20, 2024 - by James Walsh

The viewership numbers are in for the August 16th episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 295,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.10 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the August 9th episode, which drew 219,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.09 in the key demo. The show was taped from the Chartway Arena following the August 14th AEW Dynamite.

Rampage featured a ton of stars in action including Top Flight, Nick Wayne, The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii), Nyla Rose, The Don Callis Family and more.

