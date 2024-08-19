The road to WWE Bash In Berlin passes through “The Sunshine State” tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns live at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL., with the second-to-last episode for the red brand heading into the aforementioned international premium live event on August 31.

On tap for tonight’s show is Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne, Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri, New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP, as well as The Unholy Union (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is an appearance by SmackDown Superstar Randy Orton, CM Punk delivering a “can’t-miss message” to Drew McIntyre, the latest in The Judgment Day saga, as well as more developments heading into the 8/31 WWE Bash In Berlin PLE.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 19, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – 8/19/24

This week’s show, as always, kicks off with the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

CM Punk, “The Terror Twins” & More In The House Tonight

Michael Cole welcomes us to the show as we see a shot outside of Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, the site of next week’s WWE Bash In Berlin premium live event. We settle inside Amerant Bank Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. and shoot backstage, where we see CM Punk, Pure Fusion Collection and who Cole referred to as “The Terror Twins,” Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Randy Orton, GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser Kick Off This Week’s Show

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme hits and out comes the future WWE Hall of Fame legend to a good crowd reaction. Fans aren’t really doing the “They talk to me!” sing-along with the chorus of “The Viper’s” entrance tune this week.

As Orton settles in the ring, we see footage of Orton’s interaction with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER on last Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, which included Drew McIntyre coming out and being attacked from behind by CM Punk, leading to Orton hitting an RKO on GUNTHER.

Orton tells Florida they sound “froggy.” He welcomes us to Raw and says the next time we see him on Raw, he’ll be the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He said all he and GUNTHER’s match at WWE Bash In Berlin had to be about was the legacy of the title, but “The Ring General” had to go and make things personal.

After Orton boasts about RKO’ing GUNTHER last week, the theme for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion hits and he comes out to confront “The Apex Predator.” He talks Orton up for being a legend but then vows to leave him in a pool of his own blood at WWE Bash In Berlin.

We hear Orton fire back with one final insult, threatening to shove his 22 boot, double wide, up GUNTHER’s ass if he keeps talking reckless. As he finishes up his final words, Orton is nearly attacked from behind.

Ludwig Kaiser hits the ring behind Orton, but Orton sees him coming and starts brawling with him. GUNTHER and Kaiser end up double-teaming Orton and leaving him laying to wrap up the opening segment.

Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

Footage from Pete Dunne’s vicious attack of Sheamus with a shaleleigh backstage at last week’s Raw is shown. When it wraps up, Cole and Pat McAfee talk about the hand of “The Celtic Warrior” being in rough shape as a result. Backstage, Jackie Redmond is standing by with the Irish WWE Superstar.

Sheamus talks about his hand being jacked up after Dunne’s attack last week, but makes it clear he’s still ready for a good ol’ fight tonight. He asks Ft. Lauderdale if they’re ready for a “BANGER!” and walks off as his theme hits inside the arena.

“The Celtic Warrior” makes his way out and settles inside the squared circle for our opening match of the evening. As he does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne makes his way out.

After the bell sounds, this one gets started with a vengeance, with Sheamus taking it to Dunne with his hand wrapped up as a result of the aforementioned attack on last Monday’s show. After some more back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Dunne in the offensive driver’s seat, beating down Sheamus and focusing his attack on the hand of “The Celtic Warrior” with his vintage small-joint manipulation and finger-bending style. Dunne comes close on a few finish attempts, but Sheamus keeps hanging in there.

Eventually, Sheamus and Dune fight their way to the finishing sequence, which sees Dunne attempt to trap Sheamus in the corner by locking his hand / arm on the turnbuckle. Sheamus ends up tearing off the entire turnbuckle to free himself, and then connects with his finisher for the win.

Winner: Sheamus

Xavier Woods Gets Honest With Kofi Kingston About What’s Been Bothering Him

Backstage, Kofi Kingston pulls Xavier Woods aside and talks to him in his serious voice, friend-to-friend, about Woods seeming “off” with his energy the past few weeks. He asks him with concern if everything is alright, assuring him there is nothing going on with The Final Testament.

Kingston insists to Woods that all The Final Testament are doing are becoming the latest to try and drive a wedge between The New Day members and longtime friends. Woods admits to Kofi that it’s actually Odyssey Jones that’s what’s bothering him. He says it feels like Kofi is trying to replace Big E. with Jones.

Woods’ concerns are put to rest by Kingston, who tells him with sincerity that all he’s trying to do for Jones is what they always wished someone did for them in the early days of The New Day when everyone was making fun of them. He says they always wished a veteran would take them under their wing back then.

He says that’s all he’s trying to do with Jones. Jones then walks in with a ton of energy and gets a little overly physical with Woods while trying to pump them up ahead of their big six-man tag-team match later tonight. Once this wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri

When we return, Cole and McAfee talk us through some video highlights from WWE’s big weekend as part of Fanatics Fest NYC. We then shoot to an elaborate video package promoting WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

After that wraps up, we see footage of Ivy Nile turning heel and attacking Maxxine Dupri to join Chad Gable and American Made last week on Raw. Backstage, we see Chad Gable, American Made and Ivy Nile live. Gable tells Nile she made the right decision and says he’s glad to finally have a family he can be proud of.

Gable says Nile will handle Dupri tonight and wrap up their issues with Alpha Academy, and then they can move on to focus on their ongoing issues with The Wyatt Sicks. As they head off for Nile’s upcoming singles match against Dupri, we return inside the arena where Dupri makes her way out to the ring.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Nile’s theme hits and she makes her waty out accompanied by American Made. They hang back as she heads down to the ring by herself. The bell sounds and off we go.

Dupri immediately takes the early offensive lead. She knocks Nile out to the floor, where she connects with an impressive fisherman’s suplex at ringside. She sends Nile crashing into the commentary desk and then rolls her back into the ring. She walks into a big kick after going after Nile in the corner. Nile takes over.

As Nile begins going to work on Dupri in the ring, we hear a loud noise. The lights dim and the fireflies light up throughout the arena. The ominous and intimidating-sounding single piano note hits and repeats as smoke billows into the ring. Nikki Cross takes out Nile as The Wyatt Sicks begin to beat down the American Made members.

Fans chant “You f*cked up! You f*cked up!” The Wyatt Sicks gets rid of everyone from American Made except Gable. Gable is down in the ring. The Wyatt Sicks pose over him. They back up. Gable gets back to his feet. He turns, sees them, and tries to turn and run away, but is scared backwards by Cross crawling towards him. Uncle Howdy hits him with Sister Abigail.

Winner: No Contest

CM Punk Challenges Drew McIntyre To Strap Match At WWE Bash In Berlin

After the non-finish to the Nile-Dupri match, the camera shot changes to show a smiling CM Punk walking the halls backstage. Cole and McAfee inform us that “The Best in the World” is up next when we return. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return, the WWE Bash In Berlin Kickoff media day is announced for 10am EST. on Friday. After that, a new video package featuring “The Terror Twins” duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley is shown. Priest talks about their upcoming match against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at WWE Bash In Berlin.

Priest promises Liv and Dom are getting their punishment when that time comes. Ripley says Liv didn’t take everything from her like she said. She and Priest do a sadistic laugh to wrap up the straight-into-camera promo segment.

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour, which as always, brings out “The Second City Saint” himself, CM Punk. Punk comes out and proclaims it “CLOBBERING TIME!” even though he’s not wrestling tonight.

Punk has a leather strap around his neck as he settles in the ring. Punk begins, “Is it great to be alive in South Florida on a Monday?!” The crowd cheers. Punk congratulates the crowd on their Florida Panthers winning the NHL Stanley Cup Championship. A “Let’s go Panthers!” chant breaks out and Punk tells the fans not to get carried away.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

