McIntyre on never facing Cena in a singles match, EC3 thinks WWE may have released a superstar

– In a recent interview with On Demand Entertainment, Drew McIntyre talked about how he hopes to have a match with John Cena in the future. He also said there is no bigger match in his mind.

He said: I hope it does happen. I’ve been around John since I was 22 years old. I just turned 36 and we’ve never had any singles match, which blows my mind. We’ve been in tag matches and multi-man matches, but never a singles match. Where I’m at today in my career and managing to reach the top of the industry after so many ups and downs, and where John is at, he’s just on another level. He’s conquered WWE, conquering Hollywood, but he still loves WWE more than anything and wants to come back and help and have those big matches. There’s no bigger match, as far as I’m concerned than John Cena vs. McIntyre.

– EC3 thinks WWE might have silently released Asuka. As per rumors, Asuka is no longer listed as a heel or a babyface on WWE’s internal roster.

Asuka’s name is under the miscellaneous category. When asked about what that means for the female star’s future, EC3 said on The Wrestling Outlaws show:

“I would probably begin looking for another job… I don’t know about that (about Asuka being listed as Miscellaneous).”

