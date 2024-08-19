Cody Rhodes gives his weight belt to Bray Wyatt’s daughter (video), Angelina Love note
– Angelina Love reflects on 24 years in the business…
Today marks 24 years in the wrestling business for me. What an incredible 24 years it’s been. I could not imagine what my life would have been if I had never got into wrestling at 18 years old.
Im always thankful to everyone who has supported me as I walk into a quarter century! pic.twitter.com/tvJRJOZqVf
— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) August 18, 2024
– Cody Rhodes gave his weight belt to Bray Wyatt’s daughter at last night’s WWE Live Event…
Cody Rhodes gave his weight belt to Bray Wyatt's daughter at last night's WWE Live Event pic.twitter.com/2LhkDNlKXJ
— WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) August 18, 2024
WHAT A MOMENT, THIS KID JUST GOT A SIGNED WWE TITLE BELT FROM CODY RHODES AT FANATICS LIVE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/CTtxPXzVuP
— Fanatics Fest (@FanaticsFest) August 18, 2024