Cody Rhodes gives his weight belt to Bray Wyatt’s daughter (video), Angelina Love note

Today marks 24 years in the wrestling business for me. What an incredible 24 years it’s been. I could not imagine what my life would have been if I had never got into wrestling at 18 years old.

Im always thankful to everyone who has supported me as I walk into a quarter century! pic.twitter.com/tvJRJOZqVf

— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) August 18, 2024