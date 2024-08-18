Tatum Paxley booked by Reality of Wrestling, Zack Sabre Jr. note
– Just announced…
‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️@WWENXT superstar @TatumPaxley will be in action NEXT SUNDAY at Reality Of Wrestling for our next non-televised #Breakout event on Sunday, August 25th at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!
Who on the Reality of Wrestling roster will step up to the challenge?!… pic.twitter.com/v8IRubgxRb
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) August 18, 2024
– Zack Sabre Jr.:
“As a fan, I think it’s boring as bollocks waiting until Tokyo Dome for the title match. I’m not waiting any longer. It had to be at Ryogoku Kokugikan. This is my favourite place in the world to wrestle. I’m going to be returning to England as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and I will make my first defense at Royal Quest IV.”
Zack Sabre Jr. has WON #G1CLIMAX34!
ZSJ has called his shot for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at King of Pro-Wrestling October 14, and wants to defend at #RoyalQuest!#G1FINAL report:https://t.co/nNud9STXEP
Watch the replay!https://t.co/Fo6x4hh07m#njpw pic.twitter.com/YtjhU3nHqg
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 18, 2024