Tatum Paxley booked by Reality of Wrestling, Zack Sabre Jr. note

Aug 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Just announced…

– Zack Sabre Jr.:

“As a fan, I think it’s boring as bollocks waiting until Tokyo Dome for the title match. I’m not waiting any longer. It had to be at Ryogoku Kokugikan. This is my favourite place in the world to wrestle. I’m going to be returning to England as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and I will make my first defense at Royal Quest IV.”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Viva Van

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal