Phoenix on possibly starting a wrestling school: “I feel we have a lot to share and teach”

Aug 18, 2024 - by James Walsh

Beth Phoenix would still like to contribute to the pro-wrestling industry.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time women’s champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. Phoenix feels that she and her husband, Adam Copeland (Edge) have such experience as television performers that they could potentially open a wrestling school and offer their knowledge to students.

Everything else, and wrestling opportunities too. I haven’t closed the door on the thought of offering maybe a wrestling school. Myself and my husband have so many years of television experience. We can teach top wrist locks and stuff, but there is a difference in teaching working for cameras and promos and creating a story that is compelling and leaves people talking about it and wanting to come back for more. The storytelling nuances of the business, I feel we have a lot to share and teach.

