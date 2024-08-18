JBL seconds Nic Nemeth at Triplemania XXXII (video), Khan and meeting Shane McMahon

– At Triplemania XXXII Nic Nemeth brought JBL to the ring with him for his match against Alberto El Patron

– It was previously reported that AEW President Tony Khan had a private meeting with Shane McMahon and a photo of them together “leaked” online. While appearing on The Dan Le Batard Show, Khan addressed the photo with Shane and who took it…

“I think somebody who works at the airport. We were just talking in the airport lounge, having a real nice chat as the photo evidenced, and somebody just walked in like they were on their phone, ‘Oops, sorry,’ and then walked away. I think that’s probably what it was. It wasn’t that slick.

Also, it’s not a top secret thing. I wanted to have a nice conversation with him. I’ve heard a lot of nice things about him. We have a bunch of mutual friends. We were both in Dallas, they said, ‘You guys should meet up,’ so we met up at the airport and it was a nice talk. I thought he’s a very respectful and respectable person, and somebody I really enjoyed talking to.”

quote: Fightful.com

