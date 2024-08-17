Title match announced for AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced several new matchups following the August 16th episode of Rampage on TNT.
First, Toni Storm will be defending the AEW women’s championship against Saraya on the August 21st episode of Dynamite. This would be the go-home Dynamite ahead of Storm’s showdown with Mariah May at All In London.
Tomorrow is Saraya’s Birthday and #AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm has the perfect present!
