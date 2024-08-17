Title change on AEW Collision

Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara beats The Undisputed Kingdom to become the new Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions.

After walking through HELL and smiling at the devil, Dustin Rhodes has SURVIVED, and is now a DOUBLE CHAMP!@dustinrhodes and @sammyguevara – The NEW #ROH Tag Team Champions! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NL5cBYDmPE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024

