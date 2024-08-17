Title change on AEW Collision

Aug 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara beats The Undisputed Kingdom to become the new Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions.

