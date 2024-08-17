Raw on Netflix promo poster at Fanatics, and many WWE superstars (videos)

Aug 17, 2024

Netflix Promo at Fanatics…

Today at the Fanatics Fest in New York City there was a Netflix promo poster and there’s some interesting faces advertised for Monday Night Raw when it jumps to streaming come January. The New Bloodline, Theory/Waller and Charlotte Flair who are all technically Smackdown Superstars are featured. Along with the New Day and Asuka.

