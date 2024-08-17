Matt Hardy comments on his recent meeting with WWE

During his podcast, Matt Hardy provided details on him and brother Jeff meeting with people from WWE during Summerslam weekend…

“We get on that plane, we get to Cleveland, as soon as we get to Cleveland, we were met by a WWE driver who picked us up to take us to the WWE TV hotel where we went and recorded some media, some digital for those guys which is going to air on some of their platforms coming up in the future. It was very cool, it was very cool to interact with a lot of the guys. We walked in, very first person we saw was Jey Uso which was cool. Saw a couple of the other boys, saw some of the office. We got some really neat stuff that’s going to be coming out on WWE digital over the course of probably the next three, four, five months.”

“I like to describe it as a friendly visit. Something where we spoke to people in production and they said they would like to do more of this going forward and I said we’d love to as well. I think for Jeff, it was a real big deal to be there and talk to some of the people because he felt real bad about the way he left, he felt real bad about stuff he had done in AEW when he got in trouble. Just to kind of clear the air and see where he’s at in life right now, that was a big deal to him I think. It was really cool and I was really happy that he got that, but it was great. We had a great time there. We left on great terms and everything was cool. We told them we’ll talk to them [production] in the future and do something a little bit later down the road.”

