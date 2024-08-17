Mark Henry compares AEW and WWE, Jade Cargill on balancing parenting with her career

– Mark Henry talked about the difference in the locker rooms between AEW and WWE:

“In some capacity, the newer companies have people that don’t want to be overshadowed by people that came in and that’s just backwards thinking,” Henry said. “Hopefully, they’ll get that rectified, but that starts at the top. If they don’t get it together, I feel like they’re not going to do as good as they can. I wish them well. I don’t want them to go away because it will hurt the boys. I want the boys to have leverage, so I pray for AEW’s success for the simple fact that I want all these guys to realize that we’re all working for each other and the companies are just who pays us.

Your loyalty should be to the person that life is in your hand, so every step I take in the ring, that’s who I work for. I work for the guy. That mentality needs to come back.”

– Jade Cargill recently spoke about how WWE works with her in terms of balancing her career duties with being a mom. Cargill spoke with Stephanie Chase for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how WWE works with her to balance her parenting duties:

“Being under [Triple H], obviously I’ve never worked here before, but being under Paul and his regime, he understands family. We’re able to be home and be here for these special events, and if not, we can bring our families with us. One thing I talk about with my coworkers all the time is this is a lot. It’s a lot. We have lives going on. We probably spend two, three days at home, but we share ourselves with the WWE Universe, and I’m a very active mother. I love going to all my daughters recitals, today was her first day of school, but we have such a phenomenal head at our company that he understands that we need to be there for these pivotal moments. For example, today, ‘Hey, I have my daughter’s first day of school. This is very important to me, I like to be there.’ ‘Okay, well, I want you to be there for your daughter’s first day of school. You don’t do have to do X, Y, and Z.’ We fit this PR into today, and this was easy to do compared to flying somewhere and doing other things and missing out on my daughter’s first day of school. They understand family, and they understand you need a support system in this career.”

