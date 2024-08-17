Kenny Omega Update

Update on Kenny Omega who had 25cm of his colon removed due to his diverticulitis surgery and there is no timetable for his return per Michael Nakazawa.

(via Love-Spo)

“To be precise, it is a disease called ‘diverticulitis of the large intestine’, and it is a nasty disease that can be fatal if it is not treated properly. Kenny became aware of his symptoms just after a match in Canada, where his parents live. He was suffering from severe abdominal pain and was unable to enjoy his trip home at all, and the pain did not subside even after he returned to his home in Orlando, Florida.

I accompanied him to the hospital at that time, and it turned out that he was so seriously ill that the doctor told him that he would have been in danger if he had come a few days later.

Fortunately, he was able to find a good doctor who could treat it without opening his abdomen, and just recently he underwent surgery and is currently recovering. However, it seems that the surgery involved removing about 25 cm of the affected colon, and he is now unable to put strength into his abdomen.

However, I was impressed when I saw him walking on his own, even though it was a major surgery that would normally make it difficult for him to walk. By the way, Kenny has a cat named Dobby, and since he couldn’t bend down to clean his litter box, I went over there and helped him…

…Since there is no power in the abdomen to begin with, there is a concern about whether or not one can perform in such a state. The impact is physically quite strong, so you never know how it will affect your internal organs. So I can’t say anything about when he will be able to return to work”

[translated with Google]

