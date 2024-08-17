Jacob Fatu returns and takes out Roman Reigns

For the first time since SummerSlam, Jacob Fatu appeared on Smackdown last night and took out Roman Reigns, their first encounter on WWE television.

Reigns came out after Solo Sikoa said that if he wanted the Ula fala, he should come out and take it from him. Obviously, the former champion marched out to a massive ovation and Sikoa directed Tara Tonga to stand to the side. Reigns took out both of them and then grabbed the Ula fala and put it around his neck.

But a few seconds later, Reigns was attacked by the returning Samoan Werewolf, hitting a superkick while wearing a walking boot. Fatu continued his assault with a ground and pound and a hip attack in the corner, before moving to ringside where he and Tonga lifted him up on Solo’s shoulders and was powerbombed – The Shield style – on the announce table.

Reigns was thrown back in the ring where Tonga grabbed the Ula fala and handed it back to Sikoa. The night ended with Solo, Tonga, and Fatu throwing their ones up standing tall over Reigns.

Fatu has not been seen on TV since SummerSlam when he hit a splash from the top rope and onto Cody Rhodes who was laid out on the announce table. Fatu suffered a foot injury in the process.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

