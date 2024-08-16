Early WWE SmackDown Preview For 8/23/24

During the August 16 episode of WWE SmackDown from Orlando, FL., multiple matches were announced for the 8/23 show next Friday night on FOX.

Scheduled for the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program is Naomi, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn & Blair Davenport, as well as LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar for the WWE United States Championship.

Additionally, The Street Profits will challenge The Bloodline for the WWE Tag-Team Championships next week in Washington, D.C. after winning a title eliminator bout against #DIY on the 8/16 show.

Nia Jax vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s Championship was announced in a backstage segment, but was not included in the match-rundown by Graves and Barrett at the end of the broadcast for next week’s episode.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

.@MiaYim got herself a title match! But the celebration didn't last long because Nia Jax returned the favor from earlier tonight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7be2yEaH8q — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2024

WHAT. A. MATCH. The Street Profits have earned a WWE Tag Team Title shot against The Bloodline NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/74KXwk9EBy — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2024

