Early WWE SmackDown Preview For 8/23/24
During the August 16 episode of WWE SmackDown from Orlando, FL., multiple matches were announced for the 8/23 show next Friday night on FOX.
Scheduled for the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program is Naomi, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn & Blair Davenport, as well as LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar for the WWE United States Championship.
Additionally, The Street Profits will challenge The Bloodline for the WWE Tag-Team Championships next week in Washington, D.C. after winning a title eliminator bout against #DIY on the 8/16 show.
Nia Jax vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s Championship was announced in a backstage segment, but was not included in the match-rundown by Graves and Barrett at the end of the broadcast for next week’s episode.
