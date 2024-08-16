Dark Match, WWE Speed Taping Results From 8/16 SmackDown

The action got started inside the Kia Center in Orlando, FL. before the FOX cameras began rolling on Saturday night, August 16, 2024.

Featured below are complete WWE Speed taping results and dark match results of matches that took place prior to the 8/16 WWE on FOX blue brand taping in “The Sunshine State.”

Dark Matches

* Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin defeated Legado del Fantasma (Berto and Angel)

* Indi Hartwell defeated Chelsea Green.

WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament Match Taping

* Pete Dunne def. Je’von Evans

