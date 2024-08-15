Raquel Rodriguez update

Aug 15, 2024 - by James Walsh

Raquel Rodriguez recently shared an update on her health.

She posted on her Instagram stories that she’s in Therma, Florida, visiting the Alliance Regenerative Center for some bloodwork. Raquel mentioned that Alliance Regenerative is collaborating with RejuvStem for cellular therapy. She expressed that the treatment has significantly improved her skin, making it look and feel better than it has in months.

