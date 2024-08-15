Jade Cargill praises WWE’s “family first” attitude

In a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Jade Cargill put over Triple H and Nick Khan for being very accommodating when it comes to the balance of work and family life.

Cargill said that Levesque understands family and WWE Superstars can now bring family members with them to work and at special events. She said that as an active mother, she really wanted to be at her daughter’s first day at school and requested if she can do that since she had other WWE commitments on the same day.

Without hesitation, Cargill said she was removed from any work schedule and allowed to be with her daughter on her special day.

“I’m at a company that understands the priority that family has on your health, on your mental health. They make sure we are there for the important things in your household,” Cargill said. “They understand that your family has to be there for you as well. I can say Paul and everybody else in the front office and Nick Khan, they make sure that family’s first.”

In a related topic, AEW President Tony Khan is also highly praised for situations like this, with many AEW stars saying that family is really first within the company.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

