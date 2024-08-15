Heels to premiere on Netflix on September 15

The two seasons of the pro wrestling drama Heels will premiere on Netflix on Sunday, September 15 according to EW.

Heels, which aired on STARZ, was canceled by the network after just two seasons but earlier this year, Netflix reached a licensing agreement with Lionsgate to put the show on its streaming service.

Based in a fictional town in Georgia, Heels follows two brothers and rivals who go to war over their late father’s legacy. Netflix has the right for a third season depending on how the show does on the service after it debuts.

“Netflix is very practical. If a lot of people watch the show, then there’s a real chance that we can make more,” said executive producer and showrunner Mike O’Malley. “And if people don’t, there’s no reason to make more… The acting performances are so authentic and so genuine by every actor in this series, and I am thrilled that this platform now will be allow more people see those performances.”

Heels features Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Allen Maldonado, Alison Luff, Chris Bauer, Kelli Berglund, Mary McCormack, Robby Ramos, Trey Tucker, Roxton Garcia, and James Harrison and features special guest appearances by the likes of CM Punk, AJ Lee, and others.

