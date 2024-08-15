Becky Lynch: “I’m taking a little bit more time”

As seen during the May 27th edition of RAW, Becky Lynch lost a steel cage match to women’s champion Liv Morgan. Becky’s WWE contract expired on June 1st and it was believed that she would be taking “a long period of time” away from the company.

During an interview with the Games With Names podcast, Becky commented on her hiatus from WWE now that she is a free agent…

“It’s great. It’s great. Everything is great. I have my wonderful little family. I have many options on the table. I get to, for the first time in a long time, get to take a breath to appreciate everything. When you’re on the road 52 weeks a year, non-stop, going from town to town to town, and in the last three years I added to the chaos by having a daughter, who I would bring everywhere with me. On top of that, I decided it would be good to write my biography. For the last year or two, it was pure chaos. Now, I’m taking a little bit more time. I’m taking a breath. Getting to look around the world. Getting to look at what I created and evaluate everything. It’s been wonderful.”

