Following today’s announcement of AEW All In ‘Texas’ for July 12, 2025, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that AEW will be returning to London in 2026.

2024 – Wembley Stadium

2025 – Globe Life Field

2026 – Wembley Stadium

AEW's @TonyKhan on why now is the time for the first PPV in Texas and the first stadium show in the U.S. before All In returns to London in 2026. @AEW pic.twitter.com/19SPfAuFVJ — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) August 15, 2024

