QT Marshall comments on the “biggest misconception” about AEW

QT Marshall answers the “Biggest Misconception” of AEW…

Speaking with Konnan on Keepin it 100, the topic of misconception within AEW came up?

Marshall answered with this; “the inmates run the asylum”?! Marshall continues, there’s talents that speak to Tony Khan and they earn the right too…however his opinion, there’s talents that haven’t earned the right to speak to Tony, though Tony Khan has an open door policy, “maybe too open” he listens out and makes the best call for the show. So when it comes to running the asylum, yes talents may have some say when they create stuff.

However, Tony doesn’t always give

approval, or Chris Jericho will give his opinion, understand why Tony is not giving approval, or he will fight for

talent to get creative ideas a pass. Marshall states you’re always fighting a battle when your at work and some talents get worried or not try?! Those talents are probably the ones that go to the dirtsheets & state X person gets whatever they want ?!

Source: Keepin it 100

