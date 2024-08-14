Damian Priest feared getting released, Dominik Mysterio on limiting explicit content

In an interview with SI.com, WWE star Damian Priest commented on how he and Rhea Ripley reacted to Edge (Adam Copeland) being removed from the Judgment Day faction in 2022…

“We’d just had a major moment joining together forming The Judgment Day. It felt like no time had passed, and then it was Edge who told me that he was being taken out of the group. He waited to tell me after TV one night when we were on the road. I thought we were done. I was so upset. When Rhea found out, she was even more mad than me.”

“Edge was mad, too. I still speak with him–he was one of our biggest backers. When he told me, I remember him saying, ‘All of this, for nothing.’ And I repeated that–for nothing. That’s the way it felt at the time. I was waiting for the phone call to get released. Obviously, it worked out a lot differently.”

– Dominik Mysterio feels WWE should limit the amount of explicit content after they move to Netflix:

“I feel like in order for stuff like that to be special and meaningful you can’t have it all the time. It’s gotta come like an RKO out of nowhere. It’s like you don’t expect it and then it’s like, Boom T*tty!”

Source: IMPAULSIVE

