Another Match for All In London

On Dynamite, The AEW World Tag Team Championship ended in a Disqualification when FTR got involved costing The Acclaimed, After this Christopher Daniels announced that a #1 Contendership match will take place this Saturday on Collision between FTR and The Acclaimed and the winners go to All in London to challenge the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

