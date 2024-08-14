Another Match for AEW All In London
Hook challenged FTW Champion Chris Jericho to a match to get his title back, and Chris Jericho says it will be a Last Chance Match at Wembley Stadium for him to challenge for the title and he must face Big Bill in Cardiff next week on Dynamite.
HOOK is calling out "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho for a match for the #FTW Championship RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@730HOOK | @IAmJericho | @TheCaZXL | @BountyKeith pic.twitter.com/QjdzWUEKR1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2024