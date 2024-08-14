Another Match for AEW All In London

Aug 14, 2024 - by Achal Mohindra

Another Match for AEW All In London

Hook challenged FTW Champion Chris Jericho to a match to get his title back, and Chris Jericho says it will be a Last Chance Match at Wembley Stadium for him to challenge for the title and he must face Big Bill in Cardiff next week on Dynamite.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Miranda Gordy

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal