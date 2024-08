Montez Ford vs. Austin Theory ends in a time limit draw. Both competitors have been eliminated from the #1 Contender’s Tournament.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@MontezFordWWE faces @_Theory1 in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament! Who will move on to the WWE Speed Quarterfinals and battle @WWEJeVonEvans? pic.twitter.com/XVIJjLsA3p — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2024

Joaquin Wilde vs. Pete Dunne set for next week’s WWE Speed.

