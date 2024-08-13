Yoshinari Ogawa forced to retire

It was announced today that NOAH wrestler, Yoshinari Ogawa was forced to retire immediately due to a neck injury.

#BREAKING Yoshinari Ogawa has decided to retire with immediate effect due to his neck injury

Ogawa, who debuted in 1985, is a former GHC Heavyweight, GHC Tag, GHC JR HVT Tag & GHC JR Champ

At Ogawa's strong request, there will be no retirement press conf. or ceremony#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/VRPMso59vp

