Yoshinari Ogawa forced to retire
It was announced today that NOAH wrestler, Yoshinari Ogawa was forced to retire immediately due to a neck injury.
#BREAKING Yoshinari Ogawa has decided to retire with immediate effect due to his neck injury
Ogawa, who debuted in 1985, is a former GHC Heavyweight, GHC Tag, GHC JR HVT Tag & GHC JR Champ
At Ogawa's strong request, there will be no retirement press conf. or ceremony#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/VRPMso59vp
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) August 13, 2024
⚔️ Yoshinari Ogawa CV ⚔️
Debut: 1985
Retired: 2024
Over 4,000 matches
3x AJPW World JR HVT
AJPW World Tag Team Champion
All Asia Tag Team Champion
GHC Heavyweight Champion
GHC JR HVT
9x GHC JR HVT Tag Team
2x GHC Tag Team
Open The Triangle Gate#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/su6reKZgfM
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) August 13, 2024
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) August 13, 2024
That is very unfortunate. Loved his work in AJPW and NOAH. Hope he stays behind the scenes to train the next generation.