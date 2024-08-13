Yoshinari Ogawa forced to retire

Aug 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

It was announced today that NOAH wrestler, Yoshinari Ogawa was forced to retire immediately due to a neck injury.

One Response

  1. James says:
    August 13, 2024 at 1:18 pm

    That is very unfortunate. Loved his work in AJPW and NOAH. Hope he stays behind the scenes to train the next generation.

