Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT…

Lola Vice vs Wendy Choo

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs The Good Brothers

Karmen Petrovic vs Wren Sinclair vs Adriana Rizzo vs Sol Ruca vs Jaida Parker vs Kendal Grey in a Gauntlet Match

Joe Hendry vs Wes Lee vs Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat Match

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email