Glenn Jacobs: “I have no desire to go to Washington, DC”

During an interview with former WWE star Tyrus aka Brodus Clay, Knox County, TN mayor Glenn “Kane” Jacobs was asked about potentially running for President of the United States. Here was Jacobs’ response…

“I have no desire to go to Washington, DC. I think that there’s a lot of things that can be done at the local and state level, especially at the state level. Say you look at Tennessee and Tennessee has really set itself apart from a lot of other states. We’ve been like second GDP growth for many years. We actually had positive growth through the pandemic. I think we’re the only state that did that. That’s a fact.”

“But in Washington, man, it’s just, there’s just so many things going on up there, and it really is a swamp. Good people go in, and they get frustrated because they can’t change, or in some cases, they just throw up their hands and leave, or sometimes they, unfortunately, become part of the machine because that’s the only way to survive. So I really think that a lot of changes can be made, especially at the state level, which would be productive for where you live. Ultimately, then, that would be productive for the entire country.”

(quotes: WrestlingNews.co)

