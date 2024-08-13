8/9/24 WWE Smackdown viewership

Aug 13, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The post-SummerSlam Smackdown with the return of Roman Reigns drew 2,269,000 viewers on FOX, up 90,000 viewers from the prior week. Smackdown had a 0.64 rating in 18-49, up 0.04 from the previous episode and was #3 on the chart for the night behind two Olympics broadcasts on NBC. The Olympics dominated Friday night with 12 million viewers.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

