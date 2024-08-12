Multiple Cameo Appearances On 8/12 WWE Raw, WWE Faction Gets New Name

– The group of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark now have a name. The trio revealed their name, Pure Fusion Collective, during this week’s WWE Raw show.

– Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle was shown in a brief cameo appearance in the front row of the August 12 episode of WWE Raw in Austin, TX. The women’s wrestling veteran was acknowledged by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary and shown on-camera with a graphic with her name on the screen.

Let me show you what love is… Former WWE Women's Champion @DIVACANDICEM in the house on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/cWQHJ3cSKQ — WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2024

– Also appearing at the 8/12 Raw in Austin, TX. this week was WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. He interacted with Otis as Alpha Academy was heading to the ring for their Texas Tornado Tag-Team tilt against American Made. Cole and McAfee promoted his open challenge for Tuesday’s WWE NXT as he was shown on-camera with the graphic treatment as well.

