Video: Rick Steiner comments on his son winning the IC title

As seen during the 2024 WWE Summerslam PLE, Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn to win the Intercontinental title. Bron’s father Rick Steiner, who was in attendance for the event, did an interview with Sportskeeda.com to discuss the match…

“I didn’t know what to expect. You know, I’ve been watching stuff and Zayn’s a pretty tough kid. But watching the match, my biggest thing is, you know, a lot of things is up and down, sideways, whatever the match goes. You know, he came out the victor, got the belt, he’s the champ, and that’s all that matters. So I’m happy.

I mean, I can always sit back and say, well, we could have done this better and work on this and work on that, but, that’ll be for next time. But, you know, as far as I’m concerned for tonight, I thought he did great. He’s a champ, and I love it.”

(quote: Corey Brennan)

