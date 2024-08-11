Video: Bischoff says Mercedes Mone has no business on a microphone
Eric Bischoff (via 83 weeks) says WWE knew how to utilize Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks). However, Bischoff says her stock has dropped off significantly due to Tony Khan giving Mercedes creative control, and giving her the microphone.
“Mercedes cannot carry a promo. She should never be allowed to open her mouth. Every time she opens her mouth, her stock goes down, and it’s to the point now where I don’t know if she’s worth anything.”
(warning: strong language)
So who’s gonna bash poor Bischoff for telling the truth now?
She has wrestled what, 3 matches? Worse than a part time champ like Logan was.