AEW title match set for August 21st Dynamite

Aug 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Claudio Castagnoli will challenge Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at the Cardiff, Wales edition of AEW Dynamite on August 21…

