Sid Vicious says he could help WWE talent

Sycho Sid says that he could help some WWE talent with promos and also comments on why he’s not in the Hall Of Fame:

You’d think that they would offer that. Again, Vince [McMahon] didn’t like me so much; I think that’s why they haven’t offered me that. But, with Vince being gone now, you’d think those people would say, ‘Hey, this guy, we still got him on contract. He is still making a little bit of money. It would help him if we did that,’ —

That might be something fun to start, too. If you get back in, you might want to do something like a part-time deal, [be a] manager, — I think I was pretty good at interviews, too.

There’s always a lot of people having a hard time with that. If I could teach them, maybe I could help them.”

(Attitude Era Podcast)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

